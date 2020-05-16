Russell Currie, the principal of Princess Yachts Pollensa and Alcudia. 16-05-2020

The principal of the British brand Princess Yachts Pollensa and Alcudia, Russell Currie, has branched out to meet the demand of his clients and is going to have a Learjet 60XR based in Palma this summer. It is now ready to start flying passengers from the UK or from wherever demand dictates to the island, so they can make the most of their second homes and/or their luxury yachts.

Russell, who has been based in Majorca for over 20 years, is obviously closely monitoring governmental decisions, but as soon as the green light is given to operate international flights, the Learjet will take to the skies. He has already contacted his clients and over 150 people have expressed an interest, even placed early bookings, to be the first on the eight-seater executive jet from the UK to Palma.

Further demand is coming from Germany, Switzerland and the mainland. "The idea is to schedule the return flight to Palma by filling it with likeminded people with their own respective interests in Majorca, which will keep the cost to a minimum as returning an empty plane is an expensive waste.

"My clients are delighted with the opportunity and extremely excited about the prospect of being able to fly out to Palma without having to waste the best part of four hours at airports to board a busy commercial jet and then go through all the protocol on arrival at Palma airport.

"Our flights will be 100 per cent in keeping with the rules and regulations with regard to sanitation, temperature checks, etc. and all of checks we are still waiting to be informed about. Once we can take off, clients will be at 41,000 feet within 20 minutes and on the ground in Palma and out of general aviation (the private jet terminal) as quickly and as safely as possible and en route to their second home and their yachts.

"My team has been working round the clock maintaining our yachts and they are all ready to set sail. As of the start of this week, private yachts can be taken out to sea within a maximum distance of 12 kilometres from their home port, but the owners, many of whom are foreign or from Madrid and Barcelona, can't get here, and when they can, they are prepared to fly here as quickly, comfortably and safely as possible.

"Such has been the response that we are going to have at least one Learjet based in Palma throughout the summer or longer, and we will be flying to destinations to meet demand. It's not only going to be the UK, it could be anywhere in Europe. We've got all the yachts ready and now we're going to be doing everything we can to provide a bespoke travel service for our clients.

"Plus, it's good for the economy. Every one of the yacht owners has injected at least 21 per cent into the local economy through their purchase of their yacht and while they are here, they are top-end spenders. But while we’re ready for takeoff, we’re waiting on the government to open the airports."