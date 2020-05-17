Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s another stormy day in Majorca but it should clear up a bit this afternoon.
Palma is 24 degrees with morning thunderstorms, sunshine in the afternoon, strong winds and a low of 14.
Andratx is 22 degrees with thunder and lightning, heavy rain, a very strong northerly wind and a low of 13.
It’s 21, raining and very blustery in Ses Salines with a low of 12 degrees.
Capdepera is 22 and very stormy with a northerly winds gusting at 30 kilometres an hour and a low of 15.
Morning thunderstorms in Valldemossa will clear away quickly and it’ll be 18 degrees when the sun comes out, but it’s extremely windy there too and the temperature will drop to 10 overnight.
