The Riu Playa Park in Playa de Palma will be one of the hotels that will open. 17-05-2020

With it looking increasingly likely that airports in the Balearics will be open in late June to foreign tourists travelling from certain parts of Europe (the "safe corridors"), a boost has been given to hoteliers and their plans to open for July to October.

Gabriel Llobera, the president of the Association of Hotel Chains, says that there will be an acceleration of preparations to apply health protocols. "The aim is to recover a major part of the business, but we understand that this will be difficult. However, the Balearics is a safe destination and we are maintaining Covid-19 statistics on a par with Central European countries."

The association believes that, compared with last summer, some 40% of establishments will open. "The more hotels which open, the better it is for employment and for all the productive sectors. We have had months without revenue, so there is a need to reactivate businesses for the good of the economy of Majorca and the other islands."

Llobera, who is vice-president of Garden Hotels, explains that his chain is applying protocols for all aspects of hotels' service as well as for restaurants that the company manages in Majorca. "We are meeting the objectives and are ready to welcome customers when they arrive."

Hotel chains' preparations include staff training. At Riu Hotels & Resorts, for example, there has been online training. There have been Covid-secure tests for buffets, check-in, rooms, and so on. The company says that it is "totally prepared".