Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus recovery rate over 75%
The Sunday figures from the national ministry of health for the the Balearics indicate that there were two deaths over the past 24 hours and that there were nine new positive cases.
Four more patients have recovered, taking the total to 1,523. There have been 1,991 positive cases in all, the recovery rate now up to 76.5%. The number of deaths is 218.
Nationally, there were 87 deaths and 421 new cases. The Saturday figure for deaths was 102.
Over the past 24 hours, the number of patients who have recovered rose by 2,719 to 149,576. The total number of cases is 231,350. The recovery rate is therefore 64.7% nationwide.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.