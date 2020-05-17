Pedro Sánchez with ministers on Sunday. 17-05-2020 Jose Maria Cuadrado Jimenez

Prime Minister Sánchez informed regional presidents on Sunday that there is to be a relaxation of the regulations regarding the time slots for taking exercise and for children up to the age of 14 going out. At present, population centres of up to 5,000 inhabitants are exempt from these regulations. From Monday, the threshold is to be raised to 10,000.

What this will mean in practice for some municipalities in Majorca with populations over 10,000 will need to be clarified, as these regulations (for 5,000 inhabitants) have been applied to discrete population centres within municipalities, including Palma. Consequently, there has been the case of Santanyi, which has a total population of 12,237 but where the whole of the municipality has been exempt because of the discrete population centres.

Now, and as an example, there is a case such as Pollensa, which has a total population of 16,283. The population of Puerto Pollensa is 6,947, while there are also the centres of Cala Sant Vicenç and Formentor.

In Majorca, the municipalities with populations of 10,000 or more are: Alcudia, Andratx, Calvia, Campos, Capdepera, Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Manacor, Marratxi, Palma, Pollensa, Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida, Santanyi, Soller, Son Servera.

As a reminder, the time slots are: 06.00-10.00 / 20.00-23.00 for children of the age of 14 and over and for adults below the age of 70; 10.00-12.00 / 19.00-20.00 for 70 and over and for people who need assistance; 12.00-19.00 for children below the age of 14. Where the exemption applies, there is in effect no restriction between 06.00 and 23.00.