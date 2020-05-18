sa Pobla Fruit Market 17-05-2020 LL. G.

The time slot restrictions are being lifted in towns and cities in Majorca that have a population of less than 10,000 people.

The cities that must maintain the hourly restrictions are:

Palma City, Coll d’en Rebassa, Sant Agustí, Sa Vileta-Son Rapinya, Calvia, Santa Ponsa, Manacor, Llucmajor, Inca and sa Pobla.

Places with between 5,000 and 10,000 people are also free from restrictions including, Sa Creu Vermella, Son Ferriol, Can Pastilla, s’Indioteria, Es Secar de la Real, Porto Cristo, s’Arenal, Alcúdia, Puerto Alcúdia, Platja d’Alcúdia, Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa, Palmanova, Son Ferrer, Cala Rajada, Cala Millor, Can Picafort.

Other Municipalities freed up are Andratx with a population of 7,661, Artà with 6,974, Binissalem with 8,567, Campos with 9,739, Felanitx with 9,803, Lloseta with 5,988, Muro with 6,619, Porreres with 5,502, Santa Maria with 7,375 and Sóller with 9,062.

Places like Santa Ponsa that have a population of just over 10,000 are expected to launch an appeal to have their restrictions lifted.

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, said on Sunday that Municipalities with more than 10,000 people must keep to the time slots but people will be allowed to walk or play sport in other towns.

The restrictions were introduced on May 2, limiting the movement of children, adults and seniors who are only allowed to go outside to walk or play sport at certain times of the day.