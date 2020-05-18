Police monitoring terraces in Palma. 17-05-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Palma Police monitored more than 90 bars on Friday and Saturday and several establishments were cited for not complying with opening times and for overcrowding.

Officers say they also dealt with minor injuries, small fires, threats, a fight and an illegal party.

Police monitored terraces and bars in Palma over the last week to make sure that the State of Emergency restrictions were being followed.

On Friday and Saturday, a dozen citations were issued for non-compliance with schedules, overcrowding and not having the proper health protocols in place.