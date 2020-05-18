No coronavirus fatalities in the Balearics on Monday. 28-04-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Ministry of Health confirmed that there were no coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands on Monday which means the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began remains static at 218.

There were 2 new infections in the last 24 hours, making 1,993 altogether.

On Sunday there were two Covid-19 deaths and nine new infections in the Balearic Islands.