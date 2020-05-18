Palma offices are reopening. 18-05-2020 MIQUEL A CANELLAS

Shares:

When the state of alarm was declared, the SELAE state lottery company suspended lotteries and closed points of sale. These are now being reactivated, and so this week there will be sales for Euromillions and the Primitiva. Next week, there will be sales for the Bono Loto and El Gordo de la Primitiva. The National Lottery is now also on sale, and draws will resume in June.

The SELAE explains that scheduled draws that could not be made will resume and that tickets will have the same value. Payouts that may have expired during the state of alarm can still be collected.

There will be social distancing markers at lottery offices that customers must observe, along with other hygiene measures. SELAE expresses its hope that the pandemic has not had an impact on those who operate the lotteries or on their relatives and close friends. If there has been an impact, it wishes to convey its solidarity and hope for a speedy recovery.