Significant drop in Covid-19 infections
The Ministry of Health confirmed 59 coronavirus deaths in Spain on Monday which is a significant drop in fatalities and takes the total to 27,709.
There were 285 new infections in the last 24 hours, making 231,606 altogether.
172 new patients were hospitalised and 15 of them were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
Since the beginning of the health crisis, 125,233 patients have been hospitalised and 11,437 of them were admitted to the ICU.
Fernando Simón, Director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts & Emergencies described this latest data as very good, but advised caution saying that sometimes there’s a delay in reporting deaths and infections after the weekend.
