Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 18 degrees and gorgeous with a northerly breeze and a low of 13.
It’s a beautiful day in Andratx too with a top temperature of 24, a light wind and a low of 15 degrees.
Ses Salines is sunny but blustery with a high of 27 degrees and a low of 15.
It’s a windy day in Capdepera with plenty to sunshine and a high of 24 dropping to 16 overnight and here’s a peak at the weather from our webcam a bit further up the coast in Son Serra de Marina.
The sun’s out in Deya with a slight wind and the high of 25 will fall to 13 after dark.
