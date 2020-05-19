Shares:

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

FREE ONLINE ADVERT. Have you been having a clearout over the past few weeks and have items to sell? With every lineage advert placed you will receive the same advert published on our website on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

CHARACTER TOWNHOUSE with lovely patio/ garden in Costitx. Two storey with spacious three/ four bedroomed home, great kitchen/ diner and bathroom. Adjacent double height old stable with potential for conversion. Excellent value at 250,000 €. Ref. 9421. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

COSTITX. Charming finca with pool set in tranquil area of Costitx. 80 m² home tastefully renovated throughout, new installations, flooring, double glazed windows, two woodburners. Sitting room with fantastic dining kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. Porch, roof terrace and barbecue range. Mains electricity. 285,000 €. Ref. 9399. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350 (and whatsapp), email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com

LOVELY COUNTRY home with swimming pool, 2 kms from Inca. Set in 4,000 m² established gardens, total construction 372 m². Spacious house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and grand porch. Central heating, air-conditioning, double glazing etc. Garage/ workshop and stores. 415,000 €. Ref. 9367. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

LONG TERM RENTALS. Extensive selection of villas, apartments & country homes. Tel. 971-007007 First Mallorca.

FIRST MALLORCA offers over 1,700 properties including villas, apartments, country homes & country estates. For details contact the central office. Tel. 971-007007.

PUERTO ANDRATX. We offer over 390 sea view properties including villas, apartments & exclusive homes. For details contact First Mallorca Puerto Andratx office. Tel. 971-698888.

PALMA OLD TOWN. We offer over 110 delightful apartments in the Old Town of Palma, plus over 300 in the general city area. Contact First Mallorca Palma office. Tel. 971-425262.

SANTA PONSA AREA. We offer over 300 properties in the area including apartments, villas & exclusive front line villas. For details contact First Mallorca Port Adriano office. Tel. 971-234444.

LONG TERM RENTAL. First Mallorca requires long term rentals throughout the island to satisfied demand. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com