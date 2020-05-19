An art gallery was among the establishments broken into. 16-05-2020 Gemma Andreu

Shares:

The National Police have arrested a man suspected of having carried out a number of robberies at establishments in the centre of Mahon.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a gift shop, a shoe shop, a hairdressers and an art gallery were all broken into. At least eight establishments had been broken into over a period of a few days. On Sunday morning, the suspect returned to one of the shops he had apparently broken into on Saturday. His arrest followed shortly afterwards.