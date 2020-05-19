Coronavirus figures still low in the Balearics. 30-03-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Ministry of Health confirmed one coronavirus fatality in the Balearics on Tuesday, taking the total to 219.

There were 12 new infections in the last 24 hours, making 2,005 altogether and 1,533 patients have been discharged from hospital after beating the disease.

On Monday there were no coronavirus deaths and just two new infections.

There are currently 249 active positive cases in the Balearic Islands, seven fewer than on Monday.

1,753 people are infected in Majorca, 92 in Minorca, 156 in Ibiza and 4 in Formentera.

A total of 83,115 laboratory tests have been performed, 66,137 via PCR and 16,978 by antibody tests.