President Armengol arriving at parliament on Tuesday. 19-05-2020 Pilar Pellicer

Shares:

In parliament on Tuesday, President Armengol stated that "in July and August we will begin to recover the tourism season". It will start gradually from the middle of June, she noted, when national flights will be authorised and the "test" involving tourists from Germany will be undertaken.

Armengol said that these plans have the backing of the national government, "which is aware that tourism is one of the most affected sectors" and has committed to establishing a fund for specific aid for the holiday industry.

The president defended her government's actions in accelerating the reactivation of tourism, with these actions having been agreed with business associations and unions. She added that there are direct discussions with representatives of governments in German Länder (states) regarding the creation of safe air corridors, the test to bring German tourists to Playa de Palma having been agreed with the Spanish government.

"We know that this season is going to be difficult, but we must survive it in the best possible way and present a good image to the world."

The leader of the Partido Popular opposition, Biel Company, accused the president of having changed her criteria. Only a couple of weeks before she had insisted that airports should be the last things to open. She was now maintaining that the opening must be as soon as possible, both for national and international flights.