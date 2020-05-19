Coronavirus
Final coronavirus patients leave Meliá Palma Bay Hotel
At the end of March, coronavirus patients started to be admitted to the Meliá Palma Bay Hotel, it having been converted into a temporary hospital under the management of Son Llàtzer Hospital. A total of sixty-six patients were treated at the hotel. On Sunday, the final patients were discharged and given a round of applause by medical staff and the CEO of the Palacio de Congresos complex, Ramón Vidal.
"One of the most valuable experiences in the history of the company," said Vidal. "It was an unprecedented project and I am proud that the Palacio de Congresos and hotel have had an active role in the fight against Covid-19 in Palma."
Dr. José Luis Gil of Son Llàtzer thanked Meliá not just for having made the hotel available for patients but for also having shown such sensitivity. "Between us, it was transformed into a place for response to a health emergency and with a highly satisfactory result."
For Meliá, it was also a means of learning about new hygiene protocols that will be "fundamental" in the post-Covid environment for tourism and the staging of events.
The hotel made 258 rooms available. The transformation into a hospital was a collaboration with the regional government, Palma town hall and the Palma 47 infantry brigade as well as with Son Llàtzer.
