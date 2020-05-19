Virtual testing of cosmetics. 19-05-2020 Pixabay

The days of trying lipsticks on the back of your hand, having your make-up done and sticking your fingers in a blusher tester to see what it looks like on your skin are well and truly over thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Beauty & Cosmetics Industry had a turnover of more than 8 billion euros in 2019 and employed nearly 240,000 people, according to the National Association of Perfumery and Cosmetics, or Stanpa.

The old way of testing perfumes and makeup ranges is being replaced by technology.

"The most personalised services will continue, using artificial intelligence technology and we will bring experts closer to consumers in the virtual world," explained Ana Jaureguizar, General Manager of L’Oréal’s Luxury Division.

L'Oréal will be offering Virtual Makeup Testers, Live Chats, Online Classes, and Click & Collect Services so customers will be able to buy from home and pick up the order at a store or central point.

“Customers won’t be able to try makeup at cosmetic stands like they did before,” explained Paola Gugliotta, Master in Dermo-cosmetics and Founder of Sepai and APoEM.

L’Oréal says one of the most successful measures will be its Modiface Virtual Make-up Testers. They allow customers to try new products without touching their face via QR codes on iPads, which will be disinfected in front of the customer or can be shown on the consumer’s own device if they prefer.

Customers can try the virtual product, get immediate results, then receive a personalised product proposal via email.

Online sales in the Luxury Beauty Sector have soared by 177% during the State of Emergency and that growth is likely continue in the future according to Sales & Monotring company, NPD Group.

"There will be less influx of people in stores and more online sales, says Gugliotta.”

"People will still want to consult the Beauticians, who will go through demanding hygiene and safety training before taking up their positions,” explains Ana Jaureguizar of L'Oréal.

Experts say cleansing and moisturising products are also likely to generate increased sales because people will be keen to keep their hands and face clean, especially after they’ve been outside.

"Products with bactericides will be more popular because they kill germs, but they also dry out the skin so people will probably use more moisturisers,” says Paola Gugliotta.

L'Oréal is also developing a Nexa device, which will diagnosis skin type, suggest make-up and treatments and personalise make-up ingredients.

Single dose products

Product samples have also been consigned to the rubbish bin and will be replaced by single-dose items.

"Ideally they should be as sustainable as possible to avoid waste, which will require significant economic investment," says Paola Gugliotta.

Beauty Centres will also have to supply protective equipment such as disposable gowns, gloves, hats, clothing, surface disinfectants, hydro-alcoholic gel and masks.

"Customers' belongings will be stored in a security bag," says Leticia Carrera, Technical Director of the Felicidad Carrera beauty Centre.

Although Beauty Centres have all the necessary safety and hygiene measures in place, there are some treatments that require machinery with reusable heads.

"Everything is thoroughly disinfected", says Paz Torralba, Director of the The Beauty Concept. "Staff will wear surgical masks, disposable gowns and protective glasses. They will also wash their hands thoroughly before any treatment, change their clothes before every appointment and everything will be disposable,” he insists.