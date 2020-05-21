La playa de Cala Marçal, Felanitx 18-07-2012 Teresa Ayuga

Shares:

Palma is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 28 degrees, a light breeze and a low of 15 and here's a peak at the weather from our webcam in Can Pastilla.

It’s 27 degrees and sunny in Andratx with a light wind and an overnight low of 16.

Llucmajor is hot and sunny with a high of 30 degrees and a low of 15.

It’s a beautiful day in Capdepera with a top temperature of 26, a southerly breeze and a low of 18 degrees.

And Valldemossa is 26 degrees with lots of sunshine a light wind and a low of 14.

Check the weather forecast for the next few days.