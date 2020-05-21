Coronavirus restrictions at Calvia beaches. 21-05-2020 Click

Calvia City Council has revealed some of the coronavirus prevention and safety measures that will be enforced at 33 beaches in the Municipality during the summer season.

Showers will be closed and umbrellas and sunbeds will have to be 10-15 metres away from the shoreline.

It will be up to Tourist Informants, not law enforcement to control social distancing between sunbathers and to make sure that umbrellas or parasols are 4 metres apart.