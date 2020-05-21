No coronavirus fatalities in the Balearics on Thursday. archive photo 21-05-2020 Ultima Hora

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there were no coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands in the last 24 hours, which means the number of fatalities remains static at 221.

There were 6 new infections, making 2,024 since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday two deaths and 13 new infections were reported.

Another 14 patients were discharged from hospital on Thursday which means 1,566 people have now beaten the disease.

There are 1,773 people infected with coronavirus in Majorca, 92 in Menorca, 155 in Ibiza and 4 in Formentera and 69,217 PCR tests and 18,340 antibody tests have been carried out in the Balearic Islands.

134 patients are hospitalised in Majorca, 26 are in the ICU and 79 are being monitored by Coronavirus Care Units, or UVAC.

4 patients are hospitalised in Minorca, 3 are in the ICU and one person is being monitored by UVAC.

16 people are hospitalised in Ibiza and Formentera and 4 are being monitored by UVAC.

353 Healthcare Professionals have contracted Covid-19 since the crisis began, 68 are still positive and 116 are under surveillance.

Nursing Homes

There have been no reports of new infections at Nursing Homes or Care Centres since Wednesday. 68 residents are still infected, 192 have fully recovered and 87 have died. 38 Healthcare workers are still infected and 129 have beaten the disease.

There have been no reports of new infections at Residences for people with disabilities and 20 Healthcare Workers and 34 residents who contracted coronavirus, have fully recovered. 2 residents who tested positive for Covid-19 are still in hospital.