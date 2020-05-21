Escudella Healthy Eating Project launched. 21-05-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Palma City Council is launching the Escudella Healthy Eating Project and families who take their children to Municipal nurseries will be able to pick up the daily menu if they wish.

The project was shelved when Municipal nurseries were forced to close because of the coronavirus crisis and families who needed food aid were referred to Social Services.

Families who are interested are advised to send an email to escolesinfants@pmei.palma.es.

"Despite the difficult circumstances, we want the children to begin to return to normal and maintain the healthy cooking habits of the Escudella project in the family," said Education Councillor, Llorenç Carriò.

Families will be given two dishes each, a first and second course and a piece of fruit or a natural yogurt.

No date has been set for the reopening of Municipal Nursery Schools but Carrió says the intention is to do so as soon as possible.

The Department of Education has tabled a motion setting out how nurseries should be opened and will propose a draft plan for the reopening of schools next week, but ultimately the decision to reopen will depend on what's happening with the coronavirus epidemic.

Face-to-face teaching is due to start when Phase 2 begins on Monday, May 25 and cleaning staff are already back at work.

Palma City Council says it has no plans to expand the 1,044 places, but did confirm that some 47,000 euros in fees already paid to Municipal Nurseries for days when there were no classes will be returned next week.