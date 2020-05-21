The restaurants sector is demanding more aid. 11-05-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Shares:

Restaurants associations in Majorca are suggesting that some bars and restaurants which have reopened in Phase 1 are considering closing again.

The CAEB and Pimem associations say that liquidity which has been made available to businesses is "clearly insufficient and extremely late". Establishments which have reopened are inclined to close because of the "evidence of unsustainable losses".

The associations complain that the extensions to the state of alarm do not offer Majorca and the Balearics an action plan to return to normal routines. Nor are health protocols for the detection of infections at points of entry to the islands or among residents being specified. There is also no "transparent communication" of the health reality, they claim.

Moreover, some 35% of employees subject to ERTE provisions have not received a single euro of benefits since the commencement of the state of alarm in mid-March. Almost a quarter of employees have not received all that they were due.

The Balearic government is being urged to show the same determination as politicians from the Canary Islands in pressing for real aid and to counter the "passivity" of Madrid.