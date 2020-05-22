Deya, Majorca. archive photo 21-05-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It's 29 degrees in Palma and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a low of 15 and a southerly breeze.

Andratx is mostly sunny with cloudy intervals, a top temperature of 28 degrees and a low of 17.

Santanyi is also 28 with lots of sunshine, a light southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 15 degrees.

It’s a hot one in Muro with a high of 31, but occasional cloud cover will bring some relief and it’ll be very warm overnight too, the low is 18 degrees. Here's how it's looking from our webcam.

Deya is 29 and gorgeous with lots of sunshine and an overnight low of 18 degrees.