Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It's 29 degrees in Palma and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a low of 15 and a southerly breeze.
Andratx is mostly sunny with cloudy intervals, a top temperature of 28 degrees and a low of 17.
Santanyi is also 28 with lots of sunshine, a light southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 15 degrees.
It’s a hot one in Muro with a high of 31, but occasional cloud cover will bring some relief and it’ll be very warm overnight too, the low is 18 degrees. Here's how it's looking from our webcam.
Deya is 29 and gorgeous with lots of sunshine and an overnight low of 18 degrees.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.