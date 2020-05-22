Checks are being made on motives for travel. 22-05-2020

On Thursday, a couple were arrested in Cala Ratjada by the Guardia Civil for not observing social distancing instructions and for attacking one of the officers. The man and woman were repairing a car that was parked in a street. They were not two metres apart and were not wearing masks. Officers asked for their identification. They refused and then assaulted one of the officers.

In the Llucmajor part of Arenal, the Guardia Civil reported two males who don't live at the same address for having been in a car and not wearing masks. At Cala Rafalet in Sant Lluís (Minorca), three women were reported for sunbathing on the beach.

At the ports and airports, a passenger who was due to fly from Ibiza to Barcelona was prevented from doing so by the Guardia Civil; he did not have a justified reason for travel. At La Savina in Formentera, a passenger was reported for attempting to travel by ferry to Ibiza without a legitimate reason.

At Son Sant Joan on Thursday, 289 passengers arrived and 317 departed on a total of fourteen flights. Of passengers on the four incoming international flights, 23 passengers were subject to the fourteen-day self-isolation regulation. At Ibiza airport there were six flights with 175 passengers arriving and 165 departing. One of the flights was from Germany with ten passengers on board. There were six flights in Minorca; 92 passengers arrived and 126 departed.