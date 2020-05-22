There is no certain date for tourism activity in Spain to start. 22-05-2020 Archive

During a videoconference of representatives of tourism and hospitality companies on Friday, there was a call for the Spanish government to give certainty regarding plans to reopen the borders and admit foreign tourists.

The videoconference was organised by the association for family businesses, some of these businesses being big names in the tourism industry, such as Palladium Hotels. Carmen Matutes, the deputy CEO of Palladium, observed that opening before 1 July would mean minimising losses. "Otherwise, it will not be worth many establishments opening."

The government was being asked to reopen the borders and to provide urgent support measures in the face of the "threat" from competing countries that are "reacting faster than Spain". Italy, for example, has announced that restrictions will be lifted on 3 June.

The businesses insisted that dates need to be clear and that the government should quickly establish a schedule or at least do so in a coordinated manner with other European countries.

As to the impact on the hotel sector in 2020, Javier Pérez, managing director of VP Hotels, said that if activity can start soon, "we will be able to cover 80% of our annual occupancy".

There was a general view among those taking part in the videoconference that there will not be "complete normalisation" until 2023.