New hygiene and security measures at Shopping Centres & big stores. 22-05-2020 EFE

Shares:

Shopping Centres and big stores will be allowed to open in areas that are allowed to progress to Phase 2 on Monday, but they will have to make sure a number of protocols are in place.

Children's departments, play areas and toilets will be remain closed, methacrylate partitions must be installed at Information Desks and Customer Service Stations, the number of people entering stores will be counted and social distancing will have to be controlled in all areas, including parking lots.

Store capacity will be limited to 40%, preferential hours must be in place for at risk groups, and the common areas of Shopping Centres, Parks and Recreational Areas will have to be monitored to make sure people don’t loiter.

Security Personnel will disperse groups of more than two people in Shopping Centres, particularly on escalators and in lifts.

Shops are also advised to put up safety distance notices on stairs, in lifts and toilets and at Customer Services desks and completely disinfect malls before they open, especially public areas such as parking lots, rest areas, toilets, loading docks and waste points.

Contact points in parking garages should be continuously disinfected, hydro-alcoholic gel made available to customers and payment by credit or debit card encouraged.

Stores are also advised to disable digital directories and interactive touch screens and continuously clean and disinfect them even when they’re disabled.

Shopping Centres must suspend all activities, events, promotions and cultural activities that are likely to draw crowds.

The Government also advises adding floor markers to highlight the 2-metre safe distance between customers at the entrance of hypermarkets, toilets and other high-traffic areas and the use of video surveillance systems to monitoring social distancing.