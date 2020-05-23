Alcudia. archive photo 22-05-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Shares:

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a soft breeze, a high of 28 dropping to 14 degrees overnight. Here's how it's looking from our webcam in Paseo Mallorca.

It’s 27 degrees and sunny in Andratx with a light wind and a low of 17.

There’s hazy sunshine in Santanyi with a top temperature of 28 degrees, a southeasterly wind and a low of 16.

Alcudia is 28 degrees and sunny with virtually no wind and an overnight low of 17.

It’s a cloudy start in Banyalbufar but it’ll be 27 degrees when the sun comes out and very warm overnight with a low of 19.