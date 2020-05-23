Protest
Four-wheeled lockdown protest
Scores of supporters of the far-right Vox party staged a protest in Palma this morning over the lockdown measures by the Spanish government.
The protest, which took place nationwide, involved supporters of the party driving around in their vehicles to get-around the social distancing laws which ban groups of more than 10 people.
Many of the vehicles were displaying large Spanish flags with slogans calling for the resignation of the government. Vox, which is a relatively new party in Spain, has been an outspoken critic of the lockdown measures and the Spanish government of Pedro Sanchez.
