The hybrid bus is used on the Portocolom-Palma route. 23-05-2020 Archive

With the start of de-escalation Phase 2 on Monday, there will be an increase in bus services in Majorca. The transport ministry says that this will bring the total service up to 61% of what it was before the state of alarm was declared in mid-March.

There will be greater frequencies on nineteen routes, especially on weekdays. These are: 102, Puerto Andratx-Palma; 104, Paguera-Magalluf-Palma; 140, Galilea-Palma; 200, Estellencs-Palma; 210, Puerto Soller-Valldemossa-Palma; 211, Puerto Soller-Palma; 301, Portol-Marratxi station; 302, Joan March Hospital-Palma; 310, Inca-Sencelles-Palma; 340, Puerto Pollensa-Palma; 351, Playa de Muro-Alcudia-Palma; 411, Cala Ratjada-Palma; 412, Costa dels Pins-Palma; 421, Montuiri-Manacor; 424, Calas de Mallorca-Manacor; 432, Son Servera-Manacor; 441, Cala d'Or-Cala Ratjada; 500, Campos-Palma; 501, Cala d'Or-Palma. In addition, the 490 Portocolom-Palma service has had increased frequencies since Monday.

Bus service demand is said to currently be ten per cent of the number of users compared with this time last year. On the SFM rail network, the demand is 27% of what it was in May 2019. From Monday, the express train services in both directions between Inca and Palma will stop at all scheduled stations between Inca and Marratxi. Full information is available via www.tib.org.