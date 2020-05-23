Transport
Increase in bus services in Phase 2
With the start of de-escalation Phase 2 on Monday, there will be an increase in bus services in Majorca. The transport ministry says that this will bring the total service up to 61% of what it was before the state of alarm was declared in mid-March.
There will be greater frequencies on nineteen routes, especially on weekdays. These are: 102, Puerto Andratx-Palma; 104, Paguera-Magalluf-Palma; 140, Galilea-Palma; 200, Estellencs-Palma; 210, Puerto Soller-Valldemossa-Palma; 211, Puerto Soller-Palma; 301, Portol-Marratxi station; 302, Joan March Hospital-Palma; 310, Inca-Sencelles-Palma; 340, Puerto Pollensa-Palma; 351, Playa de Muro-Alcudia-Palma; 411, Cala Ratjada-Palma; 412, Costa dels Pins-Palma; 421, Montuiri-Manacor; 424, Calas de Mallorca-Manacor; 432, Son Servera-Manacor; 441, Cala d'Or-Cala Ratjada; 500, Campos-Palma; 501, Cala d'Or-Palma. In addition, the 490 Portocolom-Palma service has had increased frequencies since Monday.
Bus service demand is said to currently be ten per cent of the number of users compared with this time last year. On the SFM rail network, the demand is 27% of what it was in May 2019. From Monday, the express train services in both directions between Inca and Palma will stop at all scheduled stations between Inca and Marratxi. Full information is available via www.tib.org.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.