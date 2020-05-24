The scene in Cala Millor. 23-05-2020

On Saturday night around 23.00, residents of a building in Calle Son Sard, Cala Millor were startled by a loud rumbling. Part of the front of the building was collapsing; balconies were coming down.

Fire crews from Arta and Manacor as well as local police went to the scene, where sixteen people needed to be evacuated. There were no injuries; damage was caused to a parked car.

The Son Servera municipal architect will assess the state of the building and the risk of further collapse before any decision is made about whether it is safe to allow residents to return.