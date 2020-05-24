Direct sales for Puerto Pollensa's fishermen. 06-05-2013 Efe

The fishermen's brotherhood in Puerto Pollensa has completed the procedures for opening a direct sales point. This should be operational within ten days, permission from the health ministry having been necessary, and it will help to prevent the fish market in Palma being overwhelmed.

When the state of alarm was declared, La Lonja in Palma was unable to cope with all the fish, much of which wasn't being sold because hotels and restaurants were closed. Fishermen in Majorca therefore agreed to work shifts and go out on alternate days. From Monday and the start of Phase 2, Puerto Pollensa's fishermen will be resuming daily activities.

Joan Suau, the president of the local brotherhood, explains that they are going through "very difficult" moments. He hopes that demand for fish will increase in Phase 2.

Once they have town hall authorisation, the days and hours of direct sale to the public will be established. Suau adds that consideration has been given in the past to setting up a sales point, but Puerto Pollensa's is only a small brotherhood, so this was never done.