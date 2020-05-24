In Son Espases Hospital, Palma. 24-05-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Sunday's figures for coronavirus cases in the Balearics mirror those on Saturday. The health ministry reports two new positive cases over the past 24 hours and no deaths; these figures were the same on Saturday.

In all, there have been 2,041 positive cases in the Balearics. The number of fatalities remains 222, while the number of patients who have recovered has risen to 1,594 - 78.1% of all cases.

The number of active cases is now 225, two fewer than on Saturday.