Tourism
Balearics wanting tourism to start before July
President Armengol has once more asked for an earlier start to foreign tourism than July. During Sunday's videoconference with Prime Minister Sánchez and other regional presidents, she referred to the "test flights" of foreign tourists (almost certainly from Germany) that have been proposed for the second half of June. On Saturday, Sánchez announced that foreign tourists would be able to travel to Spain in July.
Armengol called for incentives to attract national and international tourism, e.g. through a lowering of airport taxes, for the foreign traveller quarantine to end when airports and ports are opened, and for ERTEs to be extended beyond June.
She reiterated a request for the Balearic Islands to be considered as a province and therefore allow travel between the islands from Phase 2.
During a briefing following the videoconference, the president confirmed that as from Monday and the start of Phase 2, restaurants and bars will be able to open their interiors with a capacity of 50 per cent.
With beaches opening on Monday, she appealed for common sense. "If we see that we can't keep our distance on one beach, we should go to another."
