Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 28 degrees and sunny in Palma with a slight breeze and a low of 15.
Calvia is 27 with lots of sunshine but that strong northerly wind will make it feel slightly cooler and it will be 14 degrees overnight. Here's how it's looking from our webcam in Son Bugadelles.
There’s strong winds and hazy sunshine in Llucmajor with a high of 27 degrees dropping to 16 after dark.
Alcudia is 24 degrees and blustery with lots of sunshine and a low of 16.
And Valldemossa is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 23 degrees, strong winds and a low of 14.
