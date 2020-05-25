Palma, Majorca 25-05-2020 EFE

Phase 2 has now begun in Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza and Shopping Centres, big stores, beaches and swimming pools have reopened.

The de-escalation of the coronavirus State of Emergency allows residents of the island to take another step towards normality after a new package of measures was approved and published by the BOE on Saturday.

Residents of Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza have more freedom of movement, groups of up to ten people can get together and seniors and people with disabilities in Residential Centres or sheltered housing can receive visitors.

Customers are also able to sit inside at bars and restaurants, although capacity is limited to 50% and 50% on terraces.

Shopping Centres are open with a capacity of 40% but the common areas are still closed and shops inside have also opened their doors but customers must go directly from one shop to another and are not allowed to loiter in open spaces.

Cinemas, Theatres and Auditoriums have reopened with pre-allocated seating and a one-third capacity limitation.

At the beach, personal items, towels, sunbeds etc, must be within the 2-metre perimeter between groups, unless they live in the same house and swimming pools have reopened with 30% capacity.

Guests are now authorised to use the common areas in hotels, but capacity is restricted to 30%.

More people can visit Places of Worship now that capacity has been increased to 50% and weddings can be held with a maximum of 100 guests outdoors and 50 indoors.

Hunting and fishing is permitted and Nature Tourism has been extended to a wider group of people.

Anyone under the age of 70 can walk or play non-professional outdoor sports at almost any time of the day, except from 10.00-12.00 and 1900-2000 which is reserved exclusively for those over 70 to go out for a walk or play sport.

Cultural events and shows with an audience of less than 50 people can take place indoors with capacity limited to one-third and fewer than 400 people can attend events outdoors. Training for Professional Leagues; non-professional sports, shows and outdoor sports activities is also permitted with limited capacity.

Driving schools and Academies are up and running with one third capacity and open-air markets can increase the number of stalls to a third of the usual total.

Capacity is restricted to 30% at monuments, 50% in Museums, 20% in parks and 50% on cable cars.