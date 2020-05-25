Madrid, Spain. 25-05-2020 EFE

Shares:

47% of Spain is now in Phase 1 of the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions, including Madrid, Barcelona, all the provinces of Castilla y León, the Valencian Community, several zones in Catalonia, Málaga and Granada in Andalusia and Toledo, Ciudad Real and Albacete in Castilla-La Mancha, some of them joined Phase 1 later than other Communities.

Health Minister, Salvador Illa met with all the Autonomous Communities and Ceuta and Melilla last week and after much debate he finally agreed to allow Madrid to progress to Phase 1.

Advancing in Stages

Towns and cities in the same province might not progress to the next Phase at the same time, depending on the rate of infection.

In Catalonia, Barcelona is now in Phase 1, whereas Camp de Tarragona, Alto Pirineo-Aran and Tierras del Ebro have progressed to phase 2.

The Valencian Community chose not to advance to Stage 2 after a slight rise in infections.

In Andalusia, Granada and Malaga stay in phase 1 but the rest of the provinces move to Phase 2 and in Castilla-La Mancha, Toledo, Ciudad Real and Albacete remain in phase 1, while the rest of the community progresses to Phase 2.

The Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla have all moved to Phase 2.