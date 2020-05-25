Son Sant Joan Airport, Palma 18-05-2020 EFE

Shares:

The 14-day quarantine for foreign tourists will be abolished in July at the end of the State of Emergency.

Industry, Trade & Tourism Minster, Reyes Maroto, said on Monday that the quarantine period imposed on foreign travellers will end at the same time as the State of Emergency, which has encouraged French and German tourists to book summer holidays in Spain.

In a radio interview on Monday, Minister Maroto advised residents of Spain not to holiday abroad this summer because of possible coronavirus border controls.

“Tourists will be allowed back into Spain from July, once the State of Emergency and quarantine for foreign visitors ends,” said Maroto, who defended the temporary restriction which was adopted by other countries.

During the interview, Minister Maroto also referred to rumours that the Nissan plant in Barcelona is being shut down, putting 3,000 people out of work.

He said the Secretary General of the Ministry is meeting with workers' representatives and that the Government "is doing everything in its power" to guarantee the future of the plant.

There has been no comment from Nissan, but a formal statement is expected on Thursday.