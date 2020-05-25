Video of Rafa Nadal training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor. 25-05-2020 Youtube: Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar

Majorca’s favourite son, Rafa Nadal, has been training hard at the Rafa Nadal Academy and footage of the tennis champion and his opponent have been uploaded to YouTube.

Since Majorca entered Phase 1, all of the players at the Academy have been able to return to the courts, with all the necessary safety measures and protocols in place.

Now that the Island has progressed to Phase 2 of the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions, group trainings can begin, with social distancing and other mandatory safety measures are firmly in place.

After more than 2 months of strict lockdown at the Rafa Nadal Academy, players were able to go out for the first time at the weekend to take part in the “Sport For All” program which was organised by the Consell de Mallorca and included hiking, Nordic walking, mountain biking, canoeing and rowing in groups of 10 people, with monitors on hand to make sure everyone complied with health preventive standards at all times.

For more information about the Rafa Nadal Academy, log on to www.rafanadalacademy.com.