Sport
Rafa Nadal ups his game as Phase 2 begins
Video of Rafa Nadal training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor.
Majorca’s favourite son, Rafa Nadal, has been training hard at the Rafa Nadal Academy and footage of the tennis champion and his opponent have been uploaded to YouTube.
Since Majorca entered Phase 1, all of the players at the Academy have been able to return to the courts, with all the necessary safety measures and protocols in place.
Now that the Island has progressed to Phase 2 of the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions, group trainings can begin, with social distancing and other mandatory safety measures are firmly in place.
After more than 2 months of strict lockdown at the Rafa Nadal Academy, players were able to go out for the first time at the weekend to take part in the “Sport For All” program which was organised by the Consell de Mallorca and included hiking, Nordic walking, mountain biking, canoeing and rowing in groups of 10 people, with monitors on hand to make sure everyone complied with health preventive standards at all times.
For more information about the Rafa Nadal Academy, log on to www.rafanadalacademy.com.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.