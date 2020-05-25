Twenty-five officers went to the scene. 24-05-2020

On Sunday evening, two men were arrested in La Soledat, Palma after they had stabbed each other with the same knife.

Around 19.00, on the corner of the calles Regal and Sureda, one of the two was on a bar terrace when he was attacked by the other with the knife. There was a scuffle between the two, the knife was dropped, and the original victim picked it up and stabbed his aggressor.

Neither of them was badly injured, and they both ran off, by which time some thirty people had gathered and went in pursuit of them. The initial attacker took refuge in a bar, from where the police were called. Twenty-five officers - National and Palma Police - went to the scene. The two were taken to separate hospitals - Son Espases and Son Llátzer.