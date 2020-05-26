Infrastructure
Glass surround added to Mahon port lift
The final phase of the construction of the lift to connect the port and centre of Mahon began on Monday, work having been suspended because of the state of alarm.
This final phase involves installing the glass surround of the lift as well as internal machinery. The lift is due to be operational in the coming weeks and it will allow people to "enjoy panoramic views" of the harbour. Mahon town hall says that the total cost is 1.2 million euros, of which it has contributed a third. The Balearic Ports Authority is meeting the rest of the cost.
