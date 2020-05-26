On Monday there was a return to the beaches as Majorca entered Phase 2. 25-05-2020

Shares:

The Balearic government has asked the national ministry of health for the whole of the Balearics to enter de-escalation Phase 3 from this coming Monday, the first of June. While Formentera can expect to move to Phase 3 on Monday, the schedule for the other islands is 8 June.

The government is also seeking authorisation for inter-island travel from Monday. This had been requested for the start of Phase 2 but was not acted upon. For the Balearic government, this authorisation would assist in giving some boost to tourism. In Phase 3, as an example, hotels would be able to open communal areas at 50% capacity.