The first #SonemPerTu concerts. 26-05-2020 Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears

The Balearic Symphony Orchestra is resuming its activity and will be staging 59 small-format concerts from this Friday until September on all the islands. Under the title #SonemPerTu, the concerts will have a varied repertoire from baroque to contemporary. The orchestra is the first in Spain to resume.

On Friday, the concert will be at Sant Miquel Church in Campanet. On Saturday, the orchestra will be at the Sant Domingo Cloister in Pollensa and on Sunday in the Plaça Alexandre Ballester, Sa Pobla. Works by Bach, Mozart, Piazzolla and Vivaldi will be among those performed. The capacity in Pollensa and Sa Pobla will be 100, and 50 in Campanet. The Pollensa and Campanet concerts will be free; in Sa Pobla, three euros will be for charity. Hydro-alcoholic gel will be provided, and the wearing of masks and gloves will be obligatory.