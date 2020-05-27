Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 27 degrees and sunny but that strong wind is refusing to drop so it will feel slightly cooler and the low is 13.
Calvia is 28 and gorgeous with a light wind and a low of 15 degrees.
It’s 25 degrees in Santanyi with lots of sunshine, a strong easterly wind and a low of 15.
Capdepera is 24 and sunny with an easterly breeze and a low of 17 degrees. Here's a look at the weather from our webcam up the coast in Cala Rajada port.
And it’s a beautiful sunny day in Deya with a top temperature of 27 degrees dropping to 15 overnight.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.