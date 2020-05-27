Mallorca weather. archive photo. 26-05-2020 David Fuller

Shares:



Palma is 27 degrees and sunny but that strong wind is refusing to drop so it will feel slightly cooler and the low is 13.

Calvia is 28 and gorgeous with a light wind and a low of 15 degrees.

It’s 25 degrees in Santanyi with lots of sunshine, a strong easterly wind and a low of 15.

Capdepera is 24 and sunny with an easterly breeze and a low of 17 degrees. Here's a look at the weather from our webcam up the coast in Cala Rajada port.

And it’s a beautiful sunny day in Deya with a top temperature of 27 degrees dropping to 15 overnight.