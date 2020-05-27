Map of Confirmed Covid-19 Cases. 27-05-2020 Ministry of Health

Shares:

Only three Municipalities in the Balearic Islands now have more than 10 patients with coronavirus.

Palma tops the list with 180, following by Marratxi with 16 and Calvia with 14.

Municipalities

Of the 67 towns or cities in the Archipelago, 29 are completely free of coronavirus and 30 have less than five active cases.

The Municipalities of Petra, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Ferreries, Fornalutx and Lloret de Vistalegre have had no infections at all throughout the epidemic.

Deceased

On Tuesday there were no new fatalities and the total number of deaths from Covid-19 was static at 223.

But that figure does not match the one from the Ministry of Health.

The Director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts & Emergencies, or CAEES, Fernando Simón, explained this week that the Autonomous Communities are correcting data and eliminating duplicated records.

According to the Ministry of Health in the Balearic Islands there were 14 fewer deaths.

If the figure of 223 deaths stands, 140 deaths were recorded in Palma, 15 in Calvia, 8 in Manacor and 9 in Santa Eulària in Ibiza.

40% of the people who have lost their lives during the pandemic in the Balearic Islands were Nursing Home residents.

On Tuesday, 50 residents were still infected and are in hospital. 34 Healthcare Workers are infected and 131 have been discharged and no longer show any symptoms.

2,050 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Balearics, 120 are hospitalised and 26 are in the ICU.

Hospital capacity was key for phase 1

A report by the Directorate General of Health that was sent to the Ministry for entry to Phase 1 was made public on Tuesday.

It states that, at the time, the Balearic Islands had 28 beds per 10,000 inhabitants, of which 2.2 would be in the UCI.

The ability to increase that number to 38.7 beds per 10,000 inhabitants or up to 3.6 ICU was one of the determining factors that enabled progression to Phase 1.