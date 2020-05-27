Tourist Accommodation bookings increase. 14-09-2017 Ultima Hora

Positive statements about the reactivation of tourism and the elimination of mandatory quarantine from July 1, have kick started the Balearic tourist rental market.

Summer reservations are coming in thick and fast, according to the Manager of the Habtur Islands Tourist Housing Association, Maria Gibert.

Most of the bookings are from Europeans, particularly Germany and Scandinavia, whereas most Spaniards appear to be opting for a holiday on the Peninsular coast.

The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic has caused many Balearic residents to stay in Majorca for their summer holidays and families who don’t have a second home on the coast are renting places close to the beach.

"There is more movement between locals than in previous years," Gibert acknowledged.

Habtur has reached agreements with Travel Agents who specialise in local tourism "to compensate for the loss of International tourists” and with inter-island travel expected to soar this year, the Association hopes to attract holidaymakers from all over the Balearic Islands.

Holiday rental reservations for July and August are often made a year in advance and properties have been closed since before the State of Emergency was decreed, but many tourists hedged their bets.

"There have been hardly any booking cancellations for these months," explained the Manager of Habtur.

Reservations made for May and June had to be cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, but Gibert says that almost half of the tourists have postponed their holidays until the same dates next year.

"This is a relief for the sector for 2021," she said, but acknowledged that while part of the season can now be recovered, the Sector will suffer as a consequence of the crisis.

In 2019 a total of 2,012,478 tourists stayed in holiday rental accommodation in the Balearic Islands; 1,289,680 in Majorca; 271,931 in Minorca and 450,867 in the Pitiüses.

There are currently 101,008 tourist rental places available in 16,123 homes in Majorca, according to the Registre d’Establiments.

Habtur says it doesn't perceive major changes in reservation numbers compared to previous years as a result of Covid-19.

Cottages with a pool and apartments on the coast are still the most popular choice for tourists, whereas residents prefer beach apartments.