s'Arenal teacher accused of sexual harassment. 15-04-2015 A. Sepúlveda

A teacher in s’Arenal is under investigation for the alleged sexual harassment of a 16-year-old student and Guardia Civil Officers say they’re trying to confirm allegations that he offered exam passes in exchange for sex.

The mother of the student reportedly went to the Police after finding a nude photo of the defendant on her daughter's mobile phone.

Nude photography

The teacher allegedly sent the teenager a nude photo of himself, with his private parts covered, and offering to have sex with her.

Conversations between the 16-year-old and the suspect via Instagram have been passed to Investigators and the teenager has alleged that the teacher was making sexual innuendos.

The harassment allegedly occurred between September 2018 and March 2019, when the girl was 14 years old.

Officers questioned the minor, who reportedly told them that the suspect repeatedly offered to take extracurricular classes with her, which she refused.

Despite those refusals, the teacher allegedly followed her around at high school, using any excuse to speak to her.

The victim claims that he always spoke to her "about sexual issues”, repeatedly asked her to have sex in exchange for an exam pass and threatened to suspend her if she refused.

The minor insists that she has never had intimate relations with the teacher and that he has never touched her inappropriately.

She also said that she contacted the teacher via Instagram when she was studying and asked him for the exam questions, which he refused to give her.

He allegedly contacted her again via the internet on May 21, after she had left high school.

The Guardia Civil is now investigating all the circumstances of the sexual harassment complaint.

Warnings

The teenager reportedly told Investigators that four of her former colleagues had warned her to “be careful with that teacher” but did not tell her why.

There is no record of any other similar complaints against the teacher.