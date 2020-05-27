Majorca may benefit in summer 2021. 27-05-2020 Archive

Tour operators are said to be prioritising Majorca ahead of other destinations in contracting hotel bed quotas for summer 2021.

Sources representing small to medium-sized hotel chains say that negotiations for next year are emphasising the health situation and health infrastructure. With Majorca perceived as being a safe destination, tour operators are choosing the island rather than the likes of Egypt and Turkey.

In terms of price, it is anticipated that these will remain unaltered next year; 2020 prices will apply. In fact, it is expected that tour operators will be offering discounts for their summer 2021 programme. Discounts will be the "trend" in order to capture the interest of holidaymakers and encourage early sales.

The competitive pressure from other destinations, it is believed, will not be as intense next year, as Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia and Greece are in a different situation to that of Majorca and the Balearics.

For this summer, hoteliers say that prospects are looking better, but they acknowledge that much depends on traveller confidence, especially holidaymakers from the key foreign markets. From July to September, it will be a case of seeing how visitors react to the protocols that have been established.