The American billionaire, Bill Gates, could soon become a shareholder of the Formentor, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, which is owned by the Barceló group.

The Four Seasons was acquired by Bill Gates and the Prince of Saudi Arabia Alwaleed Bin Talal in 2007 and the chain has more than 80 luxury hotels worldwide which are valued at 3,800 million.

The Four Seasons owners are said to be interested in acquiring the Formentor, A Royal Hideaway Hotel to turn it into an International Luxury Centre specialising in thalassotherapy services, using seawater in cosmetic and health treatments.

The Barceló group bought the Formentor Hotel in 2006 for 70 million euros and received a purchase option last year.

A confidentiality clause prevents the name of the company being made public, but the Four Seasons chain has already tabled a bid for the hotel because of its location and natural environment.

The purchase option is rumoured to be in the region of 100 million euros.