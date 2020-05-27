85 year old driver fined. 26-05-2020 Delegación de Gobierno

A man in his 80’s has been fined for driving the wrong way on the Ma-15 to Manacor.

Several people called 112 after they saw him on the road and the Guardia Civil was deployed to intercept him.

The 85-year-old reportedly drove for 18 kilometres before the Guardia Civil caught up with him.

Officers set up roadblocks and the octogenarian was eventually stopped at the Modelmón roundabout in Algaida.

The Guardia Civil said the driver was very disoriented when they spoke to him