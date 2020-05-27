Crime
Blaze at April Fair grounds
Firefighters were deployed to the grounds used for Palma's April Fair on Wednesday morning to douse a fire.
The blaze took place between polígono de Son Rossinyol and the grounds of Hipòdrom de Son Pardo, which is covered in weeds and rubbish and although it is fenced off, sometimes the barrier is left open.
The alarm was raised at around 0900 and while Firemen put out the flames, Palma Police made sure that workers in nearby industrial buildings were not in any danger.
Palma Firefighters have dealt with similar situations in Playa de Palma and Son Verí Nou in recent days.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.