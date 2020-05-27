Firefighters douse Palma fire. 27-05-2020 Twitter

Firefighters were deployed to the grounds used for Palma's April Fair on Wednesday morning to douse a fire.

The blaze took place between polígono de Son Rossinyol and the grounds of Hipòdrom de Son Pardo, which is covered in weeds and rubbish and although it is fenced off, sometimes the barrier is left open.

The alarm was raised at around 0900 and while Firemen put out the flames, Palma Police made sure that workers in nearby industrial buildings were not in any danger.

Palma Firefighters have dealt with similar situations in Playa de Palma and Son Verí Nou in recent days.